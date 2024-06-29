How the £3bn spending shake-up for Scotland's universities, colleges and apprenticeships will work

Plans to overhaul the way the Scottish Government spends more than £3 billion on universities, colleges and apprenticeships have been published

The appetite for reforming our education and skills system in ways which benefit Scotland’s economy and better serves the interests of learners is substantial.

And satisfying that appetite will require collaborative working with employers to ensure our skills system is fully aligned to meeting identified need and sufficiently agile to adapt to changes.

Currently, the Scottish Government is investing more than £3 billion in the post-school education and skills system every year. It is essential that investment delivers the maximum possible return for those engaged by it.

Students during a graduation ceremony. Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The reform programme we have embarked upon will, in the first instance, provide the opportunity to simplify and improve the important element that is apprenticeships, in all their guises. We are also looking at other elements, including skills planning, and how our colleges and universities can work with employers in the retraining and upskilling space.

Figures published by the Institute for Fiscal Studies show that average employer spending on training across the UK has decreased by more than a quarter since 2011. Faced with statistics like these, it is clear that we need to understand more about the provision and services required to meet the needs of employers, as well as their current and prospective employees.

The Government can certainly take responsibility for investing in career services, universities and colleges to upskill the workforce, but that investment will only fulfil its potential if we improve that relationship.

James Withers’ review on the skills system is a vital component of our ambitions for reform, with much of his reflections drawing from his extensive experience in business.

Further and higher education minister Graeme Dey

I recognise many of the experiences that were recounted to him in the course of this review. I have heard similar reflections from employers, others who have had direct contact with the system, ministerial colleagues and indeed parliamentarians from across the chamber.

Earlier this week, we were able to take an important step forward in building on James’ recommendations with the publication of our consultation on the simplification of the post-school funding body landscape.

The changes being proposed in this consultation presents an opportunity to corral support for apprenticeships and learning in our colleges and universities, which will reduce complexities and deliver the greatest impact to support learners.

Additionally, we are seeking to facilitate different and more transparent ways of delivering apprenticeships to ensure we build on the platform we have established, including making the system easier for employers to navigate. We will engage with sector bodies to see where there are opportunities for improvements to the models of foundation, modern and graduate apprenticeships.

It is the combination of a simplified landscape and the development of new policies and approaches that will turn this into a difference that is visible.

Collaborative working will be crucial in making reform a success story for Scotland and I am committed to working in partnership with employers of all shapes and sizes and across all sectors to make that possible. This will be key to ensuring that Government and employer investment has the greatest impact on Scotland’s workforce and economy.