Gregor Poynton MP welcomes the expansion of the Warm Home Discount, providing an extra 240,000 families in Scotland with money off their energy bills.
This means that one in five families in Britain will receive more help with the cost of living, as part of the UK Labour Government’s pledge to deliver for working families.
In Scotland, an extra 240,000 families will benefit from this announcement.
This announcement comes as part of the Department for Energy and Net Zero’s plan to invest in clean power such as renewables and nuclear, which will take the UK out of the grip of destructive fossil fuels markets and bring the energy market back into the service of working people.
Gregor Poynton MP said about the announcement: “This UK Labour Government is taking decisive action to bring down the price of energy for families across the country. I welcome the support for an extra 240,000 families in Scotland, which will provide essential support to many in my constituency during the winter months.”