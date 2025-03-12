Gregor Poynton MP welcomes historic upgrade to workers’ rights in Scotland

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston constituency, has hailed the UK Labour Government's Employment Rights Bill as a landmark step forward for workers’ rights in Scotland, delivering key protections for employees while supporting businesses to grow.

Speaking in the House of Commons this afternoon, Mr. Poynton highlighted the significance of the reforms, which he said will bring tangible improvements to the lives of working people in his constituency and beyond.

“Just this weekend, at one of my regular coffee mornings, a constituent, Phil, urged me to do more to promote the benefits of this Bill. That conversation reinforced how vital this legislation is to people in Livingston and across Scotland,” said Mr. Poynton.

The new legislation represents the most significant enhancement of employment protections in decades, tackling exploitative zero-hours contracts, enhancing statutory sick pay, and strengthening the powers of the Fair Work Agency to hold bad employers to account. Over one million people on zero-hours contracts will now benefit from guaranteed hours policies, providing them with greater job security and financial stability.

Gregor Poynton MP speaking in the House of Commons.

Mr. Poynton, a member of the House of Commons Business and Trade Select Committee, noted that evidence presented to Parliament demonstrated the unfairness of current employment practices, such as shifts being cancelled at 24 hours’ notice with no compensation. “This Bill ensures that families who rely on zero-hours contracts can plan their finances with greater certainty,” he added.

The reforms also set out a framework that balances workers’ rights with business growth, supporting investment, reducing staff turnover, and encouraging long-term economic stability. “This Bill is not just pro-worker; it is pro-business too,” said Mr. Poynton. “By improving employment relations, reducing industrial disputes, and putting money back in people’s pockets, it will help drive productivity and economic growth.”

The Bill also delivers for Scottish workers by putting an end to exploitative practices such as fire-and-rehire tactics and setting new day-one rights for paternity, parental, and bereavement leave. Mr. Poynton criticised the SNP Scottish Government’s failure to use its existing powers to improve workers’ conditions, pointing out that Scotland currently has the highest rate of zero-hours contracts in the UK.

“The SNP has long called for the devolution of employment law, yet when given the opportunity to act through public procurement, they have chosen not to. Instead, they have actively employed people on zero-hours contracts, including during the Rutherglen by-election in 2023,” Mr. Poynton stated.