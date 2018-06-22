Graeme Atha: Stars of marketing are really hot stuff

More than 500 marketing ­professionals gathered at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh last night for the Marketing Society Star Awards – our biggest and brightest night of the year.

Danni Menzies, TV presenter and host for the evening, announced the winners across various categories from the Development and ­Strategic awards to the Communication and Sector awards and, finally, the ­Chairman’s and Champions awards.

Petra Cameron from RBS won the Inspirational Marketing Leader of the Year Award

One of the objectives of the Marketing Society is to promote the value of marketing from the classroom to the boardroom and we present awards at all levels from schools to the leading organisations.

Team Estrella from Kirkwall ­Grammar School in Orkney won the Star School Award for their ­marketing plan as part of the Young Enterprise Scotland Company ­Programme, where schools develop their own businesses.

The Star Marketing Student Award was awarded to Camille Moore from the University of Strathclyde after a competing against students nominated across Scotland. Niamh Curan from Edinburgh ­College won the Star Creative Student for her work on a brief from STV.

This year there were two new Chairman’s Awards – one for Brave Brand of the Year, awarded to Frame and the Social Bite Sleep in the Park team and the other for Champion of Diversity and Equality won by Punk and their work with Fathers Network Scotland. The climax of the evening was the presentation of the four Champion Awards.

Republic of Media won Star Agency of the Year for outstanding work with a number of clients including the Scottish Government and ­Tennent’s.

Star Marketing Team of the Year was awarded to Edrington for their overall performance on leading ­international brands such as The Macallan, Highland Park and The Famous Grouse.

Pam Scobbie, co-founder of Wire won Inspirational Agency Leader of the Year for her role in developing one of the fastest growing and most respected agencies in Scotland

Finally, the Inspirational Marketing Leader of the Year was awarded to Petra Cameron, head of advertising and content at RBS for helping to build a motivated team, creative ­culture and some strong campaigns in a highly competitive and challenging environment.

Full details of the winners and ­pictures from the night can be found at www.starawards.marketingsociety.com and stories from the night can be followed at #starawards18

Graeme Atha is a director of the ­Marketing Society @graemeatha @marketingsocsco