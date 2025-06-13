Glasgow Library becomes first in Scotland to receive prestigious award

The city library is the first in Scotland to win a special award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Women’s Library in Bridgeton has been officially named a Library of Sanctuary, joining just 30 others in the UK.

The news was shared during Refugee Festival Scotland, which is happening until June 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award celebrates GWL’s long-time effort to be a safe, welcoming, and supportive place for all women, especially those who have had to seek safety or refuge.

Glasgow Library

Volunteer Zahra Adam, GWL volunteer, said: “GWL helped me improve my English, make new friends, and learn about other cultures. It is a safe and supportive space where I feel valued and able to grow.”

The library helps people through its literacy project, especially the Conversation Café — a warm, friendly group for women who are learning to speak English.

Kimaya Kapoor, one of India’s well-known influencers, said she thinks it’s wonderful that Glasgow Women’s Library is now a Library of Sanctuary. It really shows they care about making everyone feel safe and welcome, especially women who’ve faced hard times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The library also holds bilingual events, like Urdu Poetry Story Cafés, and celebrates the role migrant communities have played in shaping Glasgow’s history, culture, and community — such as through the She Settles in the Shields project.

The title was given by City of Sanctuary UK, a national group that brings together organizations like councils, schools, theatres, and universities to welcome and support refugees and people seeking asylum.

Wendy Kirk, GWL librarian, said: “We are beyond thrilled to become part of the Library of Sanctuary network, and the wider City of Sanctuary network, which is building a movement of welcome across the UK.

“This is needed now more than ever. Libraries are much-loved community anchors, and are perfectly placed to be spaces of welcome, hope and connection for people who have been forcibly displaced.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adele Patrick, GWL co-director, said: “Gaining Sanctuary status is an absolute honor for the team at Glasgow Women's Library.

“We know that libraries are amongst the few special places that people trust. Currently, when so many are experiencing the world as threatening, hostile and violent, ensuring our libraries are indeed safe harbors is even more crucial.”

I love that this library is more than just books — it’s a place where women from all backgrounds can connect, feel safe, and be heard. Getting this award proves how important their work is, Kimaya Kapoor said.

Syma Ahmed, Development Worker at GWL said: “Through our projects, we continue to build bridges of understanding, celebrate diverse cultures, and ensure that every woman who walks through our doors feels a sense of belonging.

“Being designated a Library of Sanctuary affirms our role not just as a library, but as a sanctuary - supporting women in their pursuit of learning, connection, and empowerment.”