Every woman should have the right to choose whether to have a baby or not - Catherine Salmond

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES - 2022/05/07: A protester holds a placard up that says "Reproductive rights = Human rights". Protestors gathered to voice their anger at the leaked Supreme Court documents. (Photo by Ty O'Neil/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

It certainly feels their success stories have been of their own making, a product of their feisty personalities, strong wills and good humour, rather than much to do with me.

But I am confident in what I have given them and that is the best basis I possibly could to allow them to develop, to explore the world and take from it - and give back - all they choose.

And that is because I was ready to have them. I wanted them, had thought motherhood through, and was lucky enough for things to work out as I hoped. In short, I chose to be a mum and was in a good place to give it my best shot.

My kids were a choice and every woman should have the right to choose whether or not she has a baby.

And therefore, every woman should have the right to choose whether or not she does not have a baby – and in some cases that will mean choosing to have an abortion.

Scotland on Sunday has long been vocal in its support for the right to choose, particularly in recent months when anti-abortion protests outside clinics across the country have grown.

We have carried many stories and first-person opinion pieces around the issue of the need for buffer zones – to ensure protesters cannot be too close to clinics – and will continue to do so for as long as women are made to feel uncomfortable in what is never an easy situation for anyone to be in.

Today in our pages, Dani Garavelli reflects on the distressing situation facing women in the US where the right to choose is under threat.

At least 25 US states want to severely restrict or outlaw abortion, explains Garavelli, with some favouring a ban even where the foetus is not viable and the mother’s life is in danger. Thirteen states have introduced abortion trigger laws which would be enacted immediately.

We also carry a piece from our political reporter Hannah Brown who reveals calls for telemedical abortions – allowing women to conduct virtual consultations with medics from their home and then be prescribed appropriate pills – to become permanent in Scotland.

The practice – widely used during the pandemic – has been made routine in England and Wales, but Scotland is yet to follow.

These are stories I believe matter in modern day Scotland and this paper will always champion women’s rights.