Europe must now put its money where its mouth is and stand up to Putin
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer admits he felt “uncomfortable” as he watched Friday’s meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US counterpart Donald Trump descend into an extraordinarily acrimonious shouting match.
But the very public falling out at the Oval Office - in which Mr Zelensky was accused of “gambling with World War Three” as he was berated by Mr Trump and Vice President JD Vance - has done more than just discomfit leaders on this of the Atlantic.
Gathering for a defence summit in London yesterday, European leaders clearly signalled they realise that, for the first time since the Second World War, US support in the face of Kremlin aggression can no longer be taken for granted.
Mr Trump and Mr Vance treated Mr Zelensky appallingly at the White House, as differences between the two sides that should have been aired behind closed doors were played out in front of the world’s media.
The US leaders displayed no sympathy for Mr Zelensky, shouting down a president who has spent the past three years valiantly defending his besieged country from Russia and its expansionist ruler Vladimir Putin.
But, despite their dismay, leaders in Europe must accept responsibility for their countries becoming too reliant on the US for defence, and in some cases becoming too dependent on Russian gas.
All the prime ministers and presidents gathered in London yesterday and Mr Trump in Washington desire peace - but peace can only come at a price.
Many countries, including the UK, have already acknowledged this by making politically difficult pledges to increase defence spending in the face of challenging economic circumstances.
Sir Keir was right to tell the European leaders: “This is a once in a generation moment for the security of Europe and we all need to step up.”
The time has passed for simply talking tough on the need to stand up to Russia. Europe must now put its money where its mouth is.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.