Enough is Enough: UK’s Church Leaders Must Break Their Silence on Hong Kong Struggles

In Hong Kong, people are being arrested for minor actions such as singing, chanting slogans, or wearing specific clothing. This crackdown is under the shadow of Beijing's national security law imposed in 2020. Adding to the unease, the city is now pushing for an additional “Safeguarding National Security Law Bill” that would force priests to disclose confessions and criminalize possession of publications deemed "seditious". Are UK church leaders still labelling it as "politics" and refusing to stand up to justice, calling out the Chinese Communist Party?

This new bill goes beyond restricting basic freedoms. It allows authorities to detain individuals without cause for up to seven days and prevents arrestees from consulting lawyers of their choice.

The freedom of religion in Hong Kong is on the verge of disappearing, as highlighted in a comprehensive report, “Sell Out My Soul: The Impending Threats to Freedom of Religion or Belief in Hong Kong”, by Hong Kong Watch, which demonstrated many challenges the city is facing. Most senior church leaders in the city have been replaced with pro-CCP figures.

In the midst of legal proceedings, a pro-Beijing legislator and Catholic Reverend Peter Koon have openly accused Apple Daily, the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper, of being "seditious". The newspaper and its founder, British citizen and devout Catholic, Jimmy Lai stand trial while the presumption of innocence seems discarded, even by senior Anglican priest.

The plight of the former British colony is often eclipsed by global crises such as COVID-19, the invasion of Ukraine, and the conflict in Israel-Gaza. Yes, Hong Kong hasn't endured missile strikes. However, its people are equally forced to abandon their homes, leaving behind their entire lives to seek refuge in foreign lands. Many are faced with the heartbreaking decision of parting with loved ones, uncertain if they will ever reunite in person again.

Extending support to Hong Kong requires acknowledging its struggles and advocating for its the rights of the Hong Kongers. It's time for UK church leaders to break their silence and stand up for justice, calling out the injustices faced by Hong Kong under Chinese rule.

To truly understand the gravity of the situation, one must grasp the historical context. Hong Kong's handover to China in 1997 came with the promise of "one country, two systems", ensuring the city's autonomy and preservation of its way of life until 2047. However, recent events have starkly undermined these assurances. Beijing's tightening grip on the city's governance and suppression of dissent have eroded the freedoms once cherished by Hong Kongers.

The role of church leaders in the UK is a matter of upholding fundamental human rights and defending the values of freedom and justice. Religion has often been at the forefront of social change, advocating for the oppressed and marginalized. By speaking out against the injustices in Hong Kong, church leaders can fulfil their moral duty to stand with the vulnerable and oppressed.

On top of that, the silence of UK church leaders sends a troubling message to the people of Hong Kong. It conveys a lack of solidarity and support, leaving them feeling abandoned in their struggle for freedom and democracy. As the world watches, UK church leaders must use their platform to amplify the voices of the oppressed and demand accountability from those in power.

While prayers pour in for Ukraine and Gaza, it's crucial to acknowledge the hardships endured by Hong Kongers under the CCP's grip. Despite this, global leaders and church figures seem hesitant to confront China, the world's second-largest economy. Opting for a hands-off approach, they evade political involvement, leaving Hong Kong's plight unaddressed and devoid of meaningful action.

