It’s an oppressive heat, with a trip to the shops all the overbearing warmth of stepping off a plane on holiday without any of the excitement.

I have spent the last week showering multiple times a day, and somehow am damper five minutes after getting out than I am with water cascading onto me.

What’s more, we know why this is happening, it is not a freak event without cause, it is the result of our continued failure to deal with the climate crisis.

Pesestrians walk along The Millennium Bridge away from St Paul's Cathedral as temperatures are expected to again be high in London.

Climate change is a real and present danger to our lives, and something we should all be pushing our politicians to do more on, while also changing our own habits.

But, as bad as it is, and it is very bad indeed, there’s not much you or I can do about it, at least not individually, so we should all just enjoy it til the planet engulfs us.

It’s not fun nor is it clever to whine about the weather from our homes on rain island, especially when we’re all used to needing more layers than an episode of Succession.

What’s more, we’ve had a few bad years of staying inside, so frankly the nation can have some ice cream and a little tan, as a treat.

Nearly everything is better in this weather, if you ignore the overwhelming anxiety that our world is dying.

I step out in the evenings in an open shirt and shorts so short I’d be persecuted by the church a few years ago, and my god isn’t it a delight.

The weather also enables you to wear the same outfit in the morning as you do at 10pm, showing as much skin as you want while telling your friends you can’t believe it’s so warm this late.

Then there’s the drinks, my god the drinks. A beer hits different, white wine is basically fun water, and rose naughty flat Vimto.

On top of that there’s Coke, no not the powder with a supply line that kills people, the one from a glass bottle so divine it makes me believe in God.

It’s having at least once ice cream a day, always two scoops, and knowing any misplaced guilt over indulgence will be sweat out immediately.

Then there’s suntan lotion, quietly sexy suntan lotion with all of its holiday connotations, whose smell immediately puts you into a non-work mood regardless of how busy your day is.

It also makes me, and I am embarrassed to commit this to print, enjoy a salad.

Now I know nobody really enjoys a salad, unless it’s served with a side of anxiety, but come Monday I promise you fresh juicy tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and a pint of oil will serve you far better than something as substantial as a roast.

It’s lounging after a swim, reading in a park, and having dinner outside instead of in front of the television.

The weather is going to be quite unpleasant in parts, and it’s a clear sign of how in trouble we are.