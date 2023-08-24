Summer hangs on, the crowds continue to pulse and the city still buzzes with the unexpected, the bold and the fun as the Edinburgh festivals enter their final week.

But behind the scenes and long before the last curtain comes down and the final flyer makes its way onto the streets, planning is at full throttle for the capital’s next big event. And that, of course, is Hogmanay.

It may feel as if the capital might barely be able to to catch its breath before the winter festivities begin but Edinburgh, afterall, is the master of showing itself on the world stage and putting visitors under its spell – at any time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seemed for a while, however, that bigger was not always considered best in festival-land with overcrowding, congestion and sustainability all issues that have bubbled away, particularly as the city took a look at its priorities for Christmas and New Year when Covid forced its hand to do so. Mass gatherings of people came up as among the least popular elements of the winter events when the city asked its residents in 2021. Given the year, this was perhaps no surprise but the response at least partly informed – along with funding issues - the decision to scrap the Torchlight Procession. Traditionally held on December 30, it was enjoyed by those keen to enjoy the final countdown of the year away from the giddy heights of the Hogmanay party. Edinburgh people and families are known to have particularly valued the deeply atmospheric fire procession through the capital's streets.

Torch bearers creating the 'Be Together' symbol in Holyrood Park following the annual torchlight procession through Edinburgh for the start of the Hogmanay celebrations in 2019. The event returns this year after it was dropped from the festivities ahead of the 2023 bells. PIC: PA Media.

Now, we know it will return this year and as part of a longer four-day and night event designed to welcome in 2024 while attempting to balance the economic viability of the festivities with some practical challenges and concerns. The route will change to take in Edinburgh Castle to help cope with numbers and reduce city centre congestion.

Meanwhile, the capacity of the Hogmanay street party will rise to 40,000 – which is still shy of the 60,000 of previous years, with both East Princes Street Gardens and Waverley Bridge to be re-introduced for the first time since 2019.