Doggy dental care - almost a third of dog owners think bad breath is normal

New research unveiled by leading pet dental treat brand Purina Dentalife has revealed that almost a third (30%) of dog owners ignore their pets bad breath, incorrectly assuming it’s normal for dogs, and a quarter don’t think they could tell if their four-legged friend has healthy teeth or gums.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research, commissioned by Purina Dentalife in partnership with vet Dr Paul Manketelow, is designed to help dog owners spot early signs of dental trouble and encourage owners to improve their pet’s dental hygiene.

Further findings from the research include that only 25% of pet owners would recognise either excess drooling or changes in mood and behaviour as red flags for potential dental issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Paul Manktelow says: “Dental disease affects over 80% of dogs over the age of three and often goes unnoticed. Early signs like bad breath, red or swollen gums, and tartar build-up can be easily missed, but the infection can progress and impact a dog’s overall health.

Dr Paul for Purina Dentalife

That’s why daily dental care matters. Regular brushing is ideal, but many owners find it challenging. Dental chews like Purina Dentalife can be a helpful part of the routine. Their chewy texture is scientifically proven to reduce tartar, and they’re gentle enough to use every day”

The research also reveals that 42% of dog lovers say their pet has bad breath, while 24% have noticed them struggling to eat. A similar number (23%) have spotted inflamed gums, and 13% have seen their pup pawing at their mouth.

Purina Dentalife offers innovative dental chew treats for dogs with a chewy porous texture and internal mechanical action that help to gently clean even your dog’s hard to reach teeth. They are designed for daily use and are scientifically proven to reduce tartar build up, reducing the likeliness of vet visits down the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When owners do suspect issues with their dogs teeth, only 41% said they would head straight to the vets with a whopping one in three admitting they’d delay a visit hoping the issue would resolve on its own.

22% admitted the internet would be their first port of call, with three in 10 (32%) searching online weekly for information about their dogs behaviour or health - but 74% end up more confused than when they started!

Dr Paul Manktelow added: “It’s completely normal to search online when you notice a change in your dog’s behaviour or health. But while the internet can offer quick reassurance, it’s no substitute for a proper veterinary check.

“If your dog has persistent bad breath, red or bleeding gums, stops eating, or seems in pain, it’s time to call your vet. These can all be signs of dental disease that needs treatment. For general advice on prevention, like how to start a dental care routine – stick to trusted sources, but if you’re ever unsure, always speak to a vet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, 61% of dog owners give their pup chews or sticks designed to support oral hygiene, while 43% take them to the vet for a professional clean and 40% brush their teeth at home.

Of those who don’t brush their dog’s teeth, 34% said their pooch simply won’t let them, while 14% feel it’s not necessary, according to the findings carried out by OnePoll.

A spokesperson for Purina Dentalife added: “It’s understandable that busy dog owners might put off checking their pet’s teeth and gums – especially if their dog isn’t too keen on having their mouth looked at. That’s why we commissioned this research, to better understand the needs of pet owners and be as helpful as possible.

“Keeping on top of their dental health doesn’t have to be a struggle, and there are plenty of gentle, fuss-free ways to help. Regularly checking for warning signs and incorporating gentle, natural and scientifically backed Purina Dentalife dental chews into their routine can help maintain healthy teeth and gums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all about making those small habits easy with a tasty treat they’ll love.”