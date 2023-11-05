Actress Sarah Snook has become the latest high-profile figure to raise concerns about the implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Succession star warns that “stringent rules” need to be put in place to protect the film industry and to set a precedent on how the technology should be used.

Her intervention follows an international convention at Bletchley Park last week at which Elon Musk - the world’s richest man and owner of Tesla and X, formerly Twitter - said AI will eventually lead to a future in which “no job is needed”.

The many benefits of AI will hopefully far outweigh the possible downsides, but of course we must be fully aware of the potential risks.