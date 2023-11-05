dfg dfg
The Succession star warns that “stringent rules” need to be put in place to protect the film industry and to set a precedent on how the technology should be used.
Her intervention follows an international convention at Bletchley Park last week at which Elon Musk - the world’s richest man and owner of Tesla and X, formerly Twitter - said AI will eventually lead to a future in which “no job is needed”.
The many benefits of AI will hopefully far outweigh the possible downsides, but of course we must be fully aware of the potential risks.
For her next stage venture, Snook will perform a one-woman production in the West End of The Picture Of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde. In Wilde’s novel, the hero sells his soul to maintain his youthful good looks – a timely reminder, perhaps, of the dangers inherent in allowing artifice to trump reality.