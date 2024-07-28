df gdg dg dg

As the coronavirus pandemic and its accompanying lockdowns recede into history, the adverse consequences of the restrictions we all endured become more apparent.

We lead today’s edition with evidence uncovered by our Education Correspondent Calum Ross on how schools are increasingly “struggling” to hold exams amid a rise in the number of pupils in need of special arrangements.

There has been a 40 per cent rise in recent years in students who require measures such as separate rooms, breaks and rest periods during exams.

Graham Hutton, general secretary of School Leaders Scotland, said: “This was on the cards before Covid, but the impact of the pandemic has undoubtedly caused a further increase.”

These children’s education was severely interrupted by the pandemic. They deserve the best arrangements possible to help them reach their full potential in their exams.

Elsewhere, Conservative MSP Brian Whittle announces on p9 that he is putting himself forward as a candidate to replace Douglas Ross as leader of the Scottish Tory Party.

He will formally launch his leadership bid once the party’s management board has announced the rules and timeline of the election.

Mr Whittle, a former athlete who competed at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, writes: “It’s not the losses that matter - it’s how I respond to them.”