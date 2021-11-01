COP26: How The Scotsman is covering the world coming to town

A little piece of the city has become UN territory for COP26 as thousands descend for the long-awaited summit. The Scotsman is there along with media from across the world, bringing you the very latest news and analysis as the event unfolds.

We have reporters in the official media centre, getting to the heart of the issues, as well as on the streets outside as protests threaten to bring chaos to the Central Belt. Our environment correspondent Ilona Amos will be explaining what it all means while investigations correspondent Martyn McLaughlin will be unpicking the big events. Westminster editor Alexander Brown is also in Glasgow as the entire political world turns its focus on the west coast of Scotland.

Elsewhere politics correspondent Conor Matchett will be picking up the impact on Holyrood while live reporter Hannah Brown and transport correspondent Alastair Dalton will be reacting to events as they happen. On top of that our wider team of journalists and photographers will capture every twist and turn as it happens.

COP26 is underway at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow

We will be bringing you regular video bulletins from both inside and outside the conference venue throughout the two weeks, speaking to the journalists on the ground, the delegates taking part, and those on the streets. Overall, we hope it will give a complete picture of one of the biggest events Scotland has ever staged.

The talks in Glasgow will go down in history. Will there be a Glasgow agreement talked about for decades to come? Can world leaders seize their last best chance to tackle climate change before it is too late?