‘Zombie house viewing’ is in no one’s interest - David Alexander

The problem is the “customer” who books a table then fails to turn up, usually without having the courtesy to inform the restaurant of their change of plans.
Understandably, restaurant-owners most badly affected have had to resort to charging non-returnable deposits, for “no shows”, which of course often only
compensates for a small part of the loss incurred.
In the residential property sector the equivalent for agents – and their vendor clients – are people who view houses for sale with absolutely no intention of
buying. This behaviour has several reasons, such as basic nosiness, a desire to pick up hints about internal layouts, and simply seizing the opportunity to
spend a weekend on the cheap (unlike eating out or going to the cinema,
property viewing does not incur any financial cost).
Before Covid-19 changed the way we live, most agents and vendors treated
this practice as something that had to be endured – especially as there was
always the chance, however remote, that a “zombie viewer” might have a
change of heart and actually follow up with an offer.
However with most people now less confident about meeting strangers,
especially indoors and most especially within the confines of their own homes,
zombie viewing has become much less acceptable. After all what seller would
want, in the present circumstances, to let through the front door someone
who was not a serious buyer?
Earlier this month the controversy took a new turn when it was revealed that
one high-end property agency in Ireland had begun to ask prospective buyers
allegedly interested in houses on a new-build development in County Dublin,
to show detailed financial information and proof of their ability to buy, before
being permitted to view. A financial questionnaire asks whether they’re first-
time buyers, investors or existing owners, and wants “evidence of all savings
that will be used in the purchase” or “evidence of gifts from family members, if
applicable”. In order to view the houses, which range in price from €395,000
for a mid-terrace to €565,000 for a detached house, “full proof of funds” are
requested, including details of any approved home loans.
The agency has justified the move on the basis that its staff in Ireland were
following Covid-related advice from the Republic's own Property Services
Regulatory Authority, although head office in London insisted that this policy
did not apply to any of its branches in the UK.
Reaction from property professionals in this country has tended to veer
towards approval to some sort of scheme or policy that discourages zombie
viewing, especially as it leads to strangers mingling indoors with no ultimate
purpose.
In an ideal world it would be good if this practice could be stopped or at least
greatly reduced but at the same time restrictions on viewers could be counter-
productive as it goes against the sense of transparency that is a key part of
successful property sales (and lettings). Also, agents operating a vetting policy
on who can or cannot view a property might find it costs more – in terms of
administration and extra money – than just allowing things carry on as they
are, no matter how unsatisfactory this might be.
At the end of the day this is about individual behaviour. Those who view
houses with no intention of buying must ask themselves how responsible such
actions are, especially when the chance of being infected with Covid-19 from a
stranger is much greater indoors than outside. And if the safety of others is not
enough to motivate them, perhaps they should think about their own.
David Alexander is managing director of DJ Alexander