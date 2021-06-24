‘Zombie house viewing’ is in no one’s interest - David Alexander

Irish buyers are asked for financial proof

The problem is the “customer” who books a table then fails to turn up, usually without having the courtesy to inform the restaurant of their change of plans.

Understandably, restaurant-owners most badly affected have had to resort to charging non-returnable deposits, for “no shows”, which of course often only

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

compensates for a small part of the loss incurred.

David Alexander is managing director of DJ Alexander

In the residential property sector the equivalent for agents – and their vendor clients – are people who view houses for sale with absolutely no intention of

buying. This behaviour has several reasons, such as basic nosiness, a desire to pick up hints about internal layouts, and simply seizing the opportunity to

spend a weekend on the cheap (unlike eating out or going to the cinema,

property viewing does not incur any financial cost).

Before Covid-19 changed the way we live, most agents and vendors treated

this practice as something that had to be endured – especially as there was

always the chance, however remote, that a “zombie viewer” might have a

change of heart and actually follow up with an offer.

However with most people now less confident about meeting strangers,

especially indoors and most especially within the confines of their own homes,

zombie viewing has become much less acceptable. After all what seller would

want, in the present circumstances, to let through the front door someone

who was not a serious buyer?

Earlier this month the controversy took a new turn when it was revealed that

one high-end property agency in Ireland had begun to ask prospective buyers

allegedly interested in houses on a new-build development in County Dublin,

to show detailed financial information and proof of their ability to buy, before

being permitted to view. A financial questionnaire asks whether they’re first-

time buyers, investors or existing owners, and wants “evidence of all savings

that will be used in the purchase” or “evidence of gifts from family members, if

applicable”. In order to view the houses, which range in price from €395,000

for a mid-terrace to €565,000 for a detached house, “full proof of funds” are

requested, including details of any approved home loans.

The agency has justified the move on the basis that its staff in Ireland were

following Covid-related advice from the Republic's own Property Services

Regulatory Authority, although head office in London insisted that this policy

did not apply to any of its branches in the UK.

Reaction from property professionals in this country has tended to veer

towards approval to some sort of scheme or policy that discourages zombie

viewing, especially as it leads to strangers mingling indoors with no ultimate

purpose.

In an ideal world it would be good if this practice could be stopped or at least

greatly reduced but at the same time restrictions on viewers could be counter-

productive as it goes against the sense of transparency that is a key part of

successful property sales (and lettings). Also, agents operating a vetting policy

on who can or cannot view a property might find it costs more – in terms of

administration and extra money – than just allowing things carry on as they

are, no matter how unsatisfactory this might be.

At the end of the day this is about individual behaviour. Those who view

houses with no intention of buying must ask themselves how responsible such

actions are, especially when the chance of being infected with Covid-19 from a

stranger is much greater indoors than outside. And if the safety of others is not

enough to motivate them, perhaps they should think about their own.