Before taking risks while driving, young men should think of how ‘utterly heartbroken’ their mum would be if they were killed

Comments in the media from parents who have lost their children always stay with you. Most often, they struggle for words to express the depth of their despair.

Last week I read a quote from a mum whose son Sammy had been a passenger in a car with another young man which crashed leading to their deaths. “Boys like Sammy die on our roads every single day of the year, and the ingredients are too often the same: young men, fast cars and alcohol,” she said. “... we can only hope that the death of both boys will serve as a reminder to all their young friends, to all those who knew them; you are not invincible... we recognise that no change in the law can eradicate the exuberance of youth. We were all young once. So to all young men, I would simply say this: 'Think of your mum.’ Before you put your foot down, before you have a drink and think it's OK to get behind the wheel, think of your mum standing where I am now, and imagine how utterly heartbroken she'd be.”

Young people, particularly young men, think they are invincible. Every word this mum said I have heard a hundred times or more, although never so well-articulated or compassionate.

As the snowy weather embraces Scotland and the festive party season arrives, exuberance will be in plentiful supply with young people (and old) looking for a reason to laugh, socialise, find a partner or just experience the intensity of life in all its guises. In 2019, drivers aged 17-25 accounted for 12 per cent of Scotland’s licence holders but 18 per cent of drivers involved in fatal and serious collisions. Road collisions are one of the biggest killers of young people. There will be more mums and families with a vacant space at dinner this festive season.

Exuberance’s bedfellow is often false confidence; 60 per cent of Scottish men in their 20s consider themselves to be very good or excellent drivers. This is despite statistics showing that they are more likely than any other age group to be involved in a collision. We see this across other deaths of young people often through misadventure, risk-taking, confidence in athleticism, being carried along by peer groups, leading to ‘risky shift’, a psychological phenomenon where people change their decisions or opinions to become more extreme and risky when in a group.

Thinking back to their youth, many will identify close shaves: jumping off heights into cold water, climbing that which shouldn’t be climbed, drinking games. Good fortune, near misses and a bit of “there but for the grace of (fill in your own deity)” can often contribute to that belief of invincibility.

I know young people likely won’t read this column, nor pay heed to these words; I refer you back to exuberance, youth and invincibility which seemingly also comes along with eye-rolling, sighing and short attention spans when caution is advised.

As the weather turns wintery and the festive season approaches, young men, in particular, should take care on Scotland's roads (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

What we do know, from so much work with young men over the years, is that they love their mum (they love their dads too!) and it is this that can make them pause, if only a little, as they embark on their adventures. Think of your mum.