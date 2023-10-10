Bipolar UK and Rotary Great Britain and Ireland have joined forces in an effort to promote faster diagnosis of the condition, writes Gordon McInally, president of Rotary International

The roar of the crowds at the Rugby World Cup in France reminds me of the days I used to play the sport in my youth. Beyond the evident benefits – the invigorating physicality, the social bonding, and the deep-rooted team camaraderie – rugby has its mental health challenges. Many modern players have courageously begun to share their struggles, shedding light on the sport's intrinsic pressures.

Yet, this openness isn't limited to the rugby field; it’s a reflection of a larger, global shift towards confronting mental health, a movement we should embrace and champion. Scotland's own numbers underline the urgency. With one-in-three Scots affected by mental health issues annually, the challenges are close to home.

It's a struggle that has touched my own family deeply. The tragic loss of my younger brother, Ian, to suicide remains a poignant and deeply personal reminder that mental health challenges are often suffered in silence, even by those closest to us. Could we have noticed the signs? What could we have done differently?

While we can't change the past, we have the power to shape the future. As a proud ambassador for Bipolar UK, my commitment is both personal and profound. It's why I've dedicated myself to furthering mental health awareness, especially in my role as president of Rotary International. With over 1.4 million members worldwide, Rotary has been at the forefront of confronting mental health challenges, urging communities to break the stigma and create pathways to support and care.

We've witnessed remarkable initiatives closer to home. The UK-wide 'Don’t Bottle It Up' campaign, launched by the Rotary Club of Plympton in England, harnessed the influence of athletes and celebrities to voice mental health concerns. In response to the isolation felt by dementia patients during the Covid lockdowns, Scottish Rotary clubs used technology to foster enhanced social interactions in hospitals. Additionally, an alliance between Bipolar UK and Rotary Great Britain and Ireland aims to support an extra 20,000 individuals in the first year through the 'Could it be bipolar?' campaign, pushing to expedite the often lengthy diagnosis process.

Mental health intricately weaves through every facet of our society, from ensuring peaceful communities and driving socioeconomic development to navigating the challenges posed by climate change. As we grapple with 'eco-anxiety' and the pressing need for resilient mental health structures amidst climate disasters, the significance grows clearer. Recognising this, I will be leading the Rotary delegation at COP28 in Dubai, highlighting the profound intersections between mental well-being and our environment.

Despite recognising the vast implications of mental health, society grapples with gaps in support and a culture that often stigmatises these issues – a challenge not limited to Scotland. It's a stark reality that anyone, our friends, family, or even ourselves, can be affected. Cultivating a culture where we openly discuss these issues and seek help is of utmost importance.

This year, Rotary's global community is taking a proactive stance. Driven by the Rotary Action Group for Mental Health Initiatives, our goal is clear: foster dialogue, champion community support, and roll out projects that not only address the present concerns but resonate for years to come.

As we cheer for our teams on the rugby fields, let us remember that mental health requires our collective voice, action, and compassion. Join Rotary and our partners as we champion this cause. Recognise mental health challenges in your communities and ignite conversations.

The bonds formed through a sense of belonging – whether in a rugby team, a Rotary club, or any communal setting – are pivotal in nurturing our mental health, offering a network of support and understanding that can be our stronghold in times of need. Together, we can ensure the silence surrounding mental health transforms into understanding, support, and hope.