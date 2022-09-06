World-class connectivity at the heart of Scotland’s future - Alex Cacciamani

This is clearly evident when it comes to our field of expertise, digital connectivity. The pandemic has accelerated the necessity for everyone to have access to high speed, reliable broadband.

The best solution to meet this challenge is the revolutionary power of full fibre technology. Full fibre networks are the most technologically advanced type of connectivity, with the capacity to power today’s world and tomorrow’s, but with none of the disruption that ageing copper networks bring.

Unfortunately, current figures show that full fibre broadband is still only available to around 32% of Scottish premises, with the majority of these located in our cities.

Go Fibre intend to connect hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across Scotland and Northern England over the next three and a half years.

As a result, those in more rural, isolated communities find themselves at risk of being left behind by poor quality connections, driving further isolation and blocking innovation as the digital divide takes hold like never before.

At GoFibre, we believe that to power the next generation of economic development for Scotland, we require a shift in mindset to view digital connectivity as a fundamental component of success, both now and for the future.

Scotland is making important strides towards digital inclusion, but there is a collective responsibility to take hold of the exciting opportunity that is in front of us. Doing so will place world-class connectivity at the heart of Scotland’s future, supporting economic growth and innovation, as well as providing a platform for societal and cultural benefits, offering new avenues for creativity and bringing communities together.

The effective rollout of full fibre will also be vital in levelling the playing field between SMEs and major market players. A fact made more pertinent by the latest Scottish Government statistics, which show that our nation’s SMEs account for 99 per cent of all private sector businesses, 55 per cent of private sector employment and 40 per cent of private sector turnover. What’s more, more than one in five Scots (22 per cent) are using a hybrid model of working (June 2022) - clear evidence of the need to improve Scotland’s digital infrastructure, and subsequently its capabilities on a world stage.

As a Scottish independent broadband provider founded from a family home in the Borders, we understand first-hand the importance of helping Scotland to harness the power of full fibre. To play our role, we intend to connect hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across Scotland and Northern England over the next three and a half years.

Reliable broadband should be available to everyone. Whether you’re in the countryside, towns or cities, everyone deserves to live a digital life without limits and frustrations.

If you’re interested in exploring your future, we’re welcoming interest in our full fibre broadband from households and businesses through our website gofibre.co.uk.