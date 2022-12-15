With the right investment potential of Scotland’s medical research is infinite - Professor Heather Wallace

Over the last few years, we have all seen first-hand the benefits of scientific research as the world dealt with a global pandemic, developed vaccines in record times and found ways to treat serious Covid cases.

Here in Scotland medical researchers continue to work every day to make vital scientific discoveries that will have a similar major impact on other health issues and diseases.

Medical Research Scotland is the largest independent research charity in the country dedicated to medical research and committed to encouraging and supporting promising individuals at the start of their research careers, through the award of doctoral studentships and support for undergraduates and scientists returning after a career break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last decade, we have provided £12 million funding to support their incredible work in universities and research centres across Scotland. This includes funding more than 130 PhD students at the start of their research careers to develop their skills through a four-year doctoral training programme. Our grants support research that aims to improve health in Scotland and globally in many ways: by improving the diagnosis, treatment or prevention of diseases; by understanding basic disease processes; and by the development of medical technologies.

Professor Heather Wallace is Chair of Medical Research Scotland, Professor Emerita of Biochemical Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Aberdeen

Advertisement Hide Ad

We help bright and promising research scientists to develop their skills through studies ranging from cancer research to mental health, dementia, respiratory diseases and Covid-19. We have seen the benefits of our studentship programme across a huge range of medical fields. There is a compelling case for greater investment in medical research – to save more lives, to foster the next generation of medical researchers, to create more home-grown jobs and boost Scotland’s economy.

The Fraser of Allander Institute estimates that as many as 7,400 jobs in Scotland are supported by clinical research and their economic analysis found that for every £1m spent on research by charities, £1.33m of gross value added is generated for the economy. During the height of the pandemic, medical research resources were reallocated to tackle the most pressing health issues – we had to act fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Medical Research Scotland, we designed a funding programme to support the fight against Covid-19 with research grants for 21 of Scotland’s most innovative coronavirus research projects working to investigate the virus through clinical, diagnostic, therapeutic and social studies.

Scotland’s scientific community made a huge impact – advancing the global medical community’s treatment and management of the disease. It is evidence that with the right investment and funding programmes, the potential of Scotland’s medical research is infinite. But we have a massive challenge on our hands. With an ageing population and the health consequences of global warming, more health-related challenges are on the horizon. This affects us all. At Medical Research Scotland, we’re funding a healthier future. Could you help us do it?

Advertisement Hide Ad