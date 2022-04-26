Donald Trump's thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, proved as unpleasant and ill-informed as most of his others (Picture: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Among those least likely to do so, we feel sure in speculating, is Her Majesty the Queen.

However, such is the self-importance of this particular golf club bore, aka the 45th US President, that there is seemingly no subject on which he will not offer his opinion.

Speaking to TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored, Trump declared that Queen Elizabeth should have removed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles.

This all-too-real soap opera villain also made some snide remarks about the state of the couple’s relationship, claiming “it’ll end and it’ll end bad”.

Many will wonder how he could possibly know this, but it should be remembered that the thrice-married Trump makes a habit of sounding off about subjects of which he knows nothing.

Like the time when, as president, this self-declared expert in virology said it would be “interesting” to check if injecting disinfectant into Covid patients would treat them, a step that in reality could prove fatal, a fact well known to anyone with actual medical knowledge.

So it really is no surprise that Trump, who openly courted votes from the racist far-right in the US and until recently was a leading member of Vladimir Putin’s populist fan club in the West, also got his ‘advice’ for the Queen wrong. Peerages can only be removed by parliament.