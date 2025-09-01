Why we're standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces

​​Iain Brown explains why Pinsent Masons has set up an Armed Forces Network to support veterans and staff currently serving

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pinsent Masons has launched an Armed Forces Network (AFN) to support veterans, reservists and service families, underlining the firm’s reputation as a supportive and inclusive employer.

As an Army Reservist, it is an issue close to my heart and I was delighted a proposal to launch the network was swiftly adopted. In addition to supporting staff currently serving their country or who are veterans, there are compelling reasons as to why such a grouping benefits a business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defence sector and its component parts – from the MoD itself, to manufacturers, to contractors engaged in military-related infrastructure building, land acquisition, and supply chain partners – is an area in which the firm, through our Global Defence Group of specialist lawyers, has built long-standing relationships.

Reservist soldiers from 4th Battalion Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment take part in an urban operations exercise as part of their training (Picture: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

Indeed, many of our clients in the defence sector and public sector run similar AFN groups, providing an excellent networking platform and opportunities to collaborate with like-minded clients, who value the contribution the armed forces make to maintaining a safe society.

Establishing the AFN also aligns with the UK Government’s Strategic Defence Review which acknowledged that, in the years ahead, there will be greater reliance on reservists, while advocating a “whole society approach” to defence which will need to involve business, civil society and individual citizens.

The regulatory environment has also shifted. The Financial Conduct Authority recently clarified that investing in defence is acceptable from an ESG perspective, moving away from narratives that doing so supports conflict, to a viewpoint that it supports national and international security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our AFN aims to provide more employment opportunities for veterans, helping our firm attract talent and retain skilled service leavers who have qualities and disciplines which would be an asset to a global legal and professional services business. It will act as a conduit for members of the network to share best practice and deliver leadership and management training to the wider firm using their knowledge, skills and experience gained from service in the armed forces.

​Iain Brown is Head of Managed Legal Services, Pinsent Masons

Initially, the AFN’s activities will be UK-focused but it is a global network – there is no restriction on membership for those employed in our international offices – for instance, we have members based in Australia, Luxembourg and Germany.

Not all businesses are supportive of armed forces reservists and I have known individuals who have been discouraged from discussing this other part of their lives in the office environment. The contrast couldn’t be starker with Pinsent Masons, where we are encouraged to “bring your whole self to work”.

The firm operates a two-week paid leave policy for reservists – a tangible demonstration of support that makes an enormous difference, with the firm actively encouraging this dual commitment, recognising the value it brings to both the individual and the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For veterans and serving reservists like me, the AFN is about building on the firm's commitment to paid leave and creating a supportive environment where military training and experience are valued assets rather than inconvenient complications. Additionally, it recognises the unique challenges that can be faced by the families of serving personnel.

Longer term, the firm hopes to become a signatory to the Armed Forces Covenant with a view to achieving a minimum of a Bronze Award under the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme. This would demonstrate to clients and potential employees that we acknowledge and understand those who serve or have served in the armed forces, as well as their families, should not suffer any detriment but should be treated with fairness and respect.