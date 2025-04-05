Why we all need to be more like my local lollipop lady
This week nominations closed for the BBC Make A Difference Awards. The competition offers the chance to say thank you to people who improve the lives of others where they live.
I would like to nominate my local lollipop lady, or school crossing guard as they must now be known. On Monday afternoon, I came across her in a nearby park picking up the detritus left behind by the kids who’d had an impromptu Festival of Litter in the sun during their lunch break.
Cans, bottles, sandwich wrappers and crisp packets were strewn everywhere. It was a mess, yet she walked patiently around the park, picking up every piece and putting it in the bin.
That is properly making a difference to where you live but I’m not going to nominate her because that would probably get her sacked. She’s not an official council cleansing operative so she didn’t have gloves, a litter-picking device or bags to deal with different varieties of rubbish.
I suspect she’s also not been on a public waste eradication course. Since that last thing I want to do is get her fired for breaching health and safety regulations, a simple thank you will have to do instead.
Oil hasn’t ‘just stopped’
We all have the power to be that lollipop lady. With the decline in organised religion has come the emergence of causes. The gap left behind is filled with beliefs that we see being played out in marches and on badges, T-shirts and social media posts. When was the last time any of them actually changed anything?
Just Stop Oil have announced they’re ending their disruptive protests because, they say, they have succeeded in getting the UK Government to stop new oil and gas production. While that is now policy, it’s not down to them and ministers have made it clear: oil will remain part of our energy mix for years.
So it hasn’t stopped. What’s started is more active policing and prosecutions that put protestors behind bars for years and led other activists to reconsider tactics.
Remember the school climate strikes? Whatever happened to them? From a mass movement of millions back in 2019, they have petered out in the face of the reality of the task and the obstacles in the way.
Do the right thing
Activism is a wonderful thing but it has to make a real difference otherwise it just ends up being performative. School children stopping climate change is a big ask. School children putting their litter in a bin and taking care of their own environment, that’s achievable.
Thankfully our communities are filled with people really making a difference. From Saturday youth football through community garden schemes to the carol singers, beach cleaners and park run stewards up and down the land, we’re lucky to have people who will go out of their way for others.
The TV phenomenon Adolescence has sparked a big conversation about role models in society. It’s tempting to look towards footballers or pop stars but they get very well rewarded for playing a part.
The real role models are the people who do the right thing not for money or praise but simply because it will improve lives where they live. Like the Lollipop Lady. We can all be them and we can all make a difference if we choose to.
