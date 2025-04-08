Why UK's first child born following womb transplant gives hope to us all

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once there would have been no way that Grace Davidson would have been able to have a child, as she was born with a rare condition, called Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser syndrome, in which women have an underdeveloped or missing womb.

However, the 36-year-old Londoner has now given birth to the first child to be born following a womb transplant after the organ was donated by her older sister Amy Purdie, 42, who lives in Scotland and is mother to two girls aged ten and six. Baby Amy Isabel was named after her aunt and also a surgeon who helped perfect the technique.

Grace and Angus Davidson (front) with the hospital team following the birth of baby Amy Isabel Davidson (Picture: Womb Transplant UK) | PA

"It was just hard to believe she was real. I knew she was ours, but it's just hard to believe,” said the new mum. "... It sort of feels like there's a completeness now where there maybe wasn't before."