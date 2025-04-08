Why UK's first child born following womb transplant gives hope to us all
Once there would have been no way that Grace Davidson would have been able to have a child, as she was born with a rare condition, called Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser syndrome, in which women have an underdeveloped or missing womb.
However, the 36-year-old Londoner has now given birth to the first child to be born following a womb transplant after the organ was donated by her older sister Amy Purdie, 42, who lives in Scotland and is mother to two girls aged ten and six. Baby Amy Isabel was named after her aunt and also a surgeon who helped perfect the technique.
"It was just hard to believe she was real. I knew she was ours, but it's just hard to believe,” said the new mum. "... It sort of feels like there's a completeness now where there maybe wasn't before."
Advances in medical science and surgical techniques seem to keep making the impossible possible. Previous generations would have been dumbfounded by what can now be achieved. And every step forward brings hope for those suffering from various different conditions that theirs will be next.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.