Why those in politics for right reasons must make common cause against Reform UK

More than half a century after Hamilton was the scene of a by-election which shook British politics to the core and ushered in a new era, it may be about to do it again. But this time the SNP are the sitting tenants under fire in Thursday’s Scottish Parliamentary by-election.

This part of Lanarkshire was once, and expected to be again, a Labour heartland. Then Reform released their attack ad on Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and the mood shifted. There is so much concern over what the implications of a Reform victory might be that we are seeing an unprecedented unity of opinion amongst all other political parties.

My own Liberal Democrats, SNP and Greens lined up this week to hit back at the attack on Sarwar. But agreeing the danger exists will not see it off. That will take a much improved, more positive approach and a recognition that the root of the dissatisfaction which has propelled Reform’s rise lies with us. The political establishment.

Nigel Farage's Reform UK party are confident of a good result in the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Mud-slinging

For the past decade or so, we have indulged in bitter bipartisan disputes. First over Scottish independence and then Brexit. Add to that the mud-slinging and name-calling over Partygate, Liz Truss’ disastrous premiership and now a Labour government accused of just adopting much of the Tories’ policy playbook, and it’s not a healthy-looking picture.

Where are the solutions? What reassurances are being offered to parents worried about their children’s education and future prospects? Or to middle-aged offspring worried about what medical and social care will be available to support their ageing parents?

That is not to criticise those whose frustrations have prompted them to look for something new. No, my concern is with those who are seeking to earn their trust and how they intend to use it.

So much of what we have seen and heard from Reform sets all my alarm bells ringing. The attack on Sarwar reminded me of the worst days of the sectarian divisions that used to blight much of central Scotland.

A country at a crossroads

Reform Party chairman Zia Yusuf announced they would reduce immigration to zero, and encourage those who are fertile to have children to replace the loss. Many of the social media comments and speeches of its leadership raise fears that we may be heading down the same road as America and some of mainland Europe.

The country is at a crossroads, but we will not tackle it by playing Reform’s game in a race to the bottom. If people feel politics isn’t working for them, then we need to prove that, as politicians, we are.

We shouldn’t change our ideals or preach, but prove we are prepared to work with others, and leave no stone unturned for people who need us.

There is common ground among politicians who got into politics for the right reason and who want to protect democracy and human rights. We will not blame ‘the other’.

We need to find that common purpose with our colleagues, because if we don't, right-wing and anti-democratic forces will divide us, pit us against each other and we will lose. If we are not careful, Hamilton may be just the beginning of a story already told.