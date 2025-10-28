Why the most important thing about beavers' return to Glen Affric is their effects on humans

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reintroduction of beavers to Glen Affric after an absence of some 400 years is a welcome development. Aside from being fascinating and beautiful creatures in their own right, beavers create wetlands that benefit a whole array of species.

The most obvious are perhaps fish and amphibians, but insects also thrive in the wetlands created by beaver dams, providing food for birds, bats and small mammals. The dams also help to reduce flooding by slowing down the flow of water during heavy rains.

A beaver after being released at Glen Affric on October 24. | Paul Campbell/Trees for Life

However, the most important aspect of the Glen Affric reintroduction is the recognition that beavers can also sometimes cause problems, coupled with a commitment to address any should they occur.

If beavers truly are to become “an integral and unremarked part of Glen Affric”, as hoped, the promised “ongoing monitoring” must be taken seriously. Otherwise, beavers could end up becoming the victims of a similar political backlash to the one which stymied an overly ambitious plan to introduce highly protected marine areas in Scotland’s seas.