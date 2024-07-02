Why SNP must swallow its nationalistic pride if Labour fixes ailing NHS

Skilled surgeons can get patients back to good health, enabling them to run a marathon – or go back to work

Mark Baxter was on track to run a marathon this year in less than three hours when his femur suddenly shattered. At 33, he became the youngest person to be treated for a broken hip caused by sport at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Despite this, Baxter now plans to run the New York Marathon in November, six months after the operation. It is a testimony to the surgeon’s skill that he can even think of running such a long way so soon.

However, for many who rely on the NHS, it’s not the recovery that takes time but the wait for the operation, if it’s not emergency surgery. For example, according to figures released earlier this year, patients can wait up to four-and-a-half years for a hip or knee replacement. And such long delays may cause knock-on health effects, with greater inactivity encouraging weight gain and other health problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Scotland, about 13 million working days a year are lost due to sickness, so it is no surprise that economists have been pointing out the NHS’s value to the economy. A 2022 study concluded that for every £1 per head spent on the health service, there was a ‘return’ on that investment of £4.

Baxter’s surgeons appear to have done a good job, enabling him to be ambitious about his recovery. But for years, dedicated NHS staff have been let down by SNP and Conservative governments. On Thursday, the British people are likely to give Starmer the chance to show he is different and willing to introduce the reforms necessary to put the NHS back on its feet, so it can do the same for us.