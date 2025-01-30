Why Scotland needs to cut a deal with Donald Trump, and how to do it

Scotland’s unique blend of tradition and modernity has captivated the hearts and minds of people around the world – and we can win over the new US President too

My fiancée’s sister recently gave birth to a beautiful baby boy called Morgan and it got me thinking about the future. What will life be like by the time Morgan gets to my age at 43. I’ll be 86 by that time and what I don’t want to do is look back and say “why didn’t we do this, why didn’t we do that?”, or to put it another way, look back in anger, (sorry Noel if you’re reading this, but I couldn’t help throwing in an Oasis pun) or wish that we had tackled the big challenges facing Scotland and embraced new opportunities.

The opportunity cost of not doing this could be catastrophic to Scotland’s future growth. I’d rather look back and say “we did this and now look at how better society has become in Scotland, how progressive we have become”. We need not just more of the same but to find a way to shape Scotland’s future today for a better tomorrow.

After all, isn’t that why we are all in politics – making a difference, bringing about better outcomes for the people of Scotland? Words alone won’t change things, what is needed is decisive action to chart a new direction for Scotland and it requires a political will to do this.

Scottish politicians will need to leave aside the usual Holyrood squabbling and learn some realpolitik in order to seize opportunities created by Donald Trump's presidency (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Pride in our past

Scotland, a land of breathtaking landscapes, rich history, and a vibrant culture, stands proudly on the global stage as a beacon of innovation, resilience, and progress. From the rugged Highlands to the bustling cities, Scotland’s unique blend of tradition and modernity has always captivated the hearts and minds of people around the world.

As a nation, Scotland has consistently punched above its weight, making significant contributions to science, technology, arts, education, and business. As we look to the future, we do so with a sense of pride in our past and a determination to continue making a positive impact on the world stage and long may this continue.

To do so requires big-picture or, as some people call it, blue-sky thinking. No idea should be taken off the table in our endeavour to realise Scotland’s full potential and it’s encouraging to see politicians embracing the need for the new kind of thinking that’s required to challenge the status quo – a positive, outward-looking stance designed to create a new national psyche for a better Scotland.

Your ideas matter

I would encourage anyone reading this article to give some thought as to what you think that should be and email your MSP as everyone should be part of the conversation, irrespective of social class or background. Everyone has an idea of how they want to see a better Scotland in the future emerge.

By the time Morgan gets to my age, I want to see a Scotland that is strong, resilient, creative and in many respects entrepreneurial, with a government that works with the private sector but also on its public service delivery. If we can get this right now, we will reap the benefits for generations to come.

In an ever-changing political landscape, Scotland faces domestic and global challenges but there are also opportunities to be explored to highlight and showcase ‘brand Scotland’ in all its forms across the globe. That is something I am steadfastly supportive of and always will be.

Making a deal with Donald

It’s difficult to write this article and ignore the elephant in the room that is the re-election of Donald Trump, now the 47th president of the United States.

Given his connections to Scotland, his support for the oil and gas sector, and also his anti-green agenda, it is not inconceivable that President Trump might try to meddle in Scottish affairs by attempting to force Scotland, and quite possibly the UK Government too, to abandon their commitment to net-zero carbon emissions.

The fact of the matter is that this will be a real challenge for the current Scottish Government and also for those who will occupy Bute House after the next Scottish Parliament election in May 2026. But, as I say on a regular basis, it’s all about relationships and this is something that Bute House’s current occupants will have to give real thought to, as they navigate the complex world of geopolitics.

President Trump is a world leader who isn’t your typical politician. He views politics through the lens of doing business, and, if there is one thing we know about Trump, it is that he prides himself on doing deals and getting things done.

Art of realpolitik

If you want to get traction with President Trump, you need to deal with him like you would in business – be straight to the point, stand your ground, and get a deal done while also establishing and harnessing a working relationship with him and his people.

But it will require a degree of realpolitik, a skillset that goes beyond the domestic party politics and squabbles of the day to day in the Holyrood parliament, as well as the ability to recognise sensitivities and a focus on finding a positive way forward.

For example, President Trump has spoken about tariffs on foreign imports of up to 20 per cent, if this is applied to the whisky sector in Scotland, it will have a significant impact on it and in turn on the whisky sector in America.

If anything, dealing with him is about basic diplomacy. Whilst there are clearly challenges associated with President Trump’s administration, there are also opportunities.