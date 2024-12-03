Why Scotland and France's Auld Alliance (sort of) dates back 6,000 years

About 6,000 years ago, a group of travellers introduced farming and stone monuments to Scotland

About 6,000 years ago, a group of people from what is now northern France are thought to have moved to what is now Scotland where, in a historic moment, they set up the first farms and created this country’s most ancient monuments.

These large stone tombs can still be found from Argyll to the Outer Hebrides and the Highlands, lasting remnants of the first settled communities in a part of the world that had previously been populated by small bands of hunter-gatherers.

Now, thanks to a bequest left by late archaeologist Audrey Henshall, the structures are to be investigated by Archaeology Scotland for two years, with excavations and radiocarbon dating of remains such as bones and charcoal.