Why Ruth Davidson must now quit as an MSP – Angus Robertson

Ruth Davidson cannot have a second job in PR while remaining an MSP, writes Angus Robertson.

Edinburgh Central deserves a member of the Scottish Parliament with a full-time commitment to their constituents and constituency.

Outgoing incumbent Ruth Davidson has started a second job in PR, which industry leaders say is “wholly unethical”. Legislators are not supposed to work for advocacy companies. Even fellow Tories say she has to choose between one job or the other.

Ruth Davidson has never had a good reputation for holding open surgeries, attending community groups or being particularly visible in Edinburgh Central.

READ MORE: Growing pressure on Ruth Davidson to choose between serving as Edinburgh MSP or working for lobbying firm

READ MORE: Ruth Davidson says she conducted ‘due diligence’ over £50,000 role at lobbying firm

The constituency stretches from Murrayfield in the west to Holyrood in the east, Ferry Road in the north to the Meadows in the south and is home to the whole Old Town and New Town. Edinburgh Central deserves better.

I wish Ruth Davidson every success in the private sector once she has left politics, but she can’t carry on until the next Holyrood elections in 2021 being an MSP and working for her London-based PR company.

I think she knows this too and has already decided to concentrate on her work outside politics and with her young family.

My prediction is she will step down when the early snap Westminster election takes place.

Whenever that comes, Edinburgh Central deserves an MSP who will give a full-time commitment and not claim they can be in two places, serving two masters at the same time.

Tartan Tornado to light up Edinburgh Castle?

Josh Taylor might have been half-blind for three rounds but that didn’t stop the Scottish boxing champion clinching the super-lightweight unification bout against the American Regis Prograis.

Despite having had testing personal circumstances in the run-up, the 28-year-old from Prestonpans secured a narrow points victory after 12 rounds.

Referee Marcus McDonnell said it was the best fight he has been involved with in 31 years, while defeated opponent Prograis said: “It was a close fight. The better man won tonight and that was cool.”

The Tartan Tornado is already talking about further unification contests in iconic venues like “Edinburgh Castle in the middle of the summer, midnight with the castle lit up in the background, or at Easter Road. It would be amazing, a big unification fight. Scotland would never have seen anything like that.”

Wow. What a prospect.