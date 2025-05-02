Why pragmatism is key to reaching net zero and saving energy sector from cliff-edge collapse

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As John Swinney and Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay both accused each other of “bare-faced dishonesty” during a debate about the oil and gas industry and achieving net-zero carbon emissions, the world became ever-so-slightly warmer and North Sea jobs inched closer to a ‘cliff-edge’ collapse.

It was a depressing continuation of the kind of rhetoric being used about an issue that is crying out for more substance from all involved. Ministers at Holyrood and Westminster have long been guilty of talking a good game – setting bold targets to reduce emissions and speaking piously about a “just transition” – while doing far too little to ensure either of these things actually happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure of the Grangemouth refinery is a warning sign of how badly the situation has been handled and why greater efforts must be made, by government and the energy companies themselves, to ensure there is no repeat of the mass jobs losses that devastated mining communities in the 1980s.

The closure of Grangemouth's refinery is a warning sign about what may happen to other parts of the oil and gas industry (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Ballot box backlash

Achieving net zero by 2045 – Scotland’s target is now just 20 years away – or 2050 will be hard. It may not be possible. But we should still be heading in that direction, for the sake of the environment but also to modernise our economy.

A vital part of making that progress is the consent of the public. Governments that rely on high-handed diktats or place unreasonable expectations on people will only create a backlash at the ballot box that threatens the whole project.

Last year, Chris Stark, then chief executive of the Climate Change Committee, suggested to MSPs that the argument over new oil and gas licences was a distraction, saying that without them North Sea gas production would fall by 97 per cent and with them it would still fall by 95 per cent. But at Holyrood yesterday, on it raged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad