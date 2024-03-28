Why NHS is vital component part of Scotland's economy – Scotsman comment
The connection between the NHS and the economy may be obvious but it is often overlooked. With the size of the workforce an important factor in our gross domestic product, high numbers of people off sick can help tip the country into recession.
According to a new report by economics experts at Strathclyde University’s Fraser of Allander Institute, short-term absences as a result of sickness have risen from 2 per cent before Covid hit to 3 per cent in 2022. The NHS is also dealing with fewer day-case procedures, outpatient appointments and inpatient admissions than before the pandemic.
“Helping the National Health Service to recover is key for the Scottish Government,” the report said, “not only to ensure that health services can meet the demands of the population... [but also] to ultimately reduce many of the staff shortages in the economy and boost productivity.”
If the NHS is not restored to its previous heights, there is a risk of a downward spiral of increasing numbers of untreated illnesses along with falling growth and tax revenues. A sickly nation is likely to be a poor one.
