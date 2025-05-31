Why nations should be big enough to cope with slights like 'please walk on me' flag

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Flag Institute, the Union Jack and flags of England, Scotland and Wales should be displayed “only in a dignified manner” and always flown “aloft and free”. It is considered “improper” for a national flag to be turned into a “table or seat cover”, while using them to “cover a statue, monument or plaque for an unveiling ceremony is discouraged”.

So it’s hard to imagine what they might make of a flag printed with the words “please walk on me” and placed on the floor of an art gallery. Before we cause any aneurysms, we should point out that the flag in question was a New Zealand one, this took place in the South Island city of Nelson, and it only lasted 19 days before it was removed following a public uproar.

A New Zealand flag, left, flies alongside two suggested replacements (Picture: Fiona Goodall) | Getty Images