Why nations should be big enough to cope with slights like 'please walk on me' flag
According to the Flag Institute, the Union Jack and flags of England, Scotland and Wales should be displayed “only in a dignified manner” and always flown “aloft and free”. It is considered “improper” for a national flag to be turned into a “table or seat cover”, while using them to “cover a statue, monument or plaque for an unveiling ceremony is discouraged”.
So it’s hard to imagine what they might make of a flag printed with the words “please walk on me” and placed on the floor of an art gallery. Before we cause any aneurysms, we should point out that the flag in question was a New Zealand one, this took place in the South Island city of Nelson, and it only lasted 19 days before it was removed following a public uproar.
Flags mean different things to different people and it is important to be respectful, but sometimes it’s possible to take these things too seriously. What should matter is not the physical flags themselves, but the nations they represent – and those should be big enough to take the occasional slight in their stride.
