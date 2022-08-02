Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss is the favourite to win (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

His campaign attracted plaudits supporters from the media and commentariat in inverse proportion to the number of votes from MPs, and he was eliminated at an early stage.

I then switched to Jeremy Hunt, in the final run-off between him and Boris Johnson, fearing that the latter would prove a liability to the party. Recent events may well have vindicated that opinion but my support proved to be no lucky white heather for Mr Hunt.

Having been away for a couple of weeks, I was afforded the luxury of being able to watch events develop in the leadership race from a certain distance, without feeling the pressure to declare support for any candidate, or as some might see it, deliver the kiss of death.

From the original field of runners, to me the two most interesting candidates were Tom Tugendhat and Kemi Badenoch: from opposite wings of the party, but both offering something fresh and interesting, and a clear break with the past. Whilst both failed to make it to the final run-off, I am sure they will have a bright future and have both done themselves enormous credit in putting themselves forward.

What was striking was the diversity of the candidates on offer. In the final six, there was only one white male, Tugendhat, four out of the six were women, and three were from minority ethnic communities.

Now we are down to the last two, our next Prime Minister and Conservative party leader will either be another woman, the third the Conservatives have provided, or our first of Southern Asian heritage. It is a record of diversity that no other major political party in the United Kingdom can come close to matching, and is a stark repost to those who claim, absurdly, that the modern Conservative party in the UK harbours any prejudice against individuals on the grounds of their race or sex.

But now that we are down to the last two candidates, it is time to make a choice. Both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are substantial individuals, who have used the leadership campaign so far to set out their visions for the future.

I have great regard for Rishi Sunak, not least because of his track record as Chancellor, and the support he provided to businesses, individuals, and communities throughout the Covid pandemic. The fact that he is personally wealthy should be of no consequence when it comes to deciding on the suitability to be our country’s leader.

But, to me, the candidate better placed to take on the role of Prime Minister in these difficult times is Liz Truss. Having had a stumbling start to the campaign, she has grown in my estimation, and in that of many others, over the past few weeks. Earlier this week I joined with another eight Scottish Conservative MSPs in endorsing her for the top job.

There are three principal reasons why I made that choice. First, Liz Truss has a record of delivery. In the various jobs that she has held in government, she has substantial achievements, including the signing of a wide range of trade deals whilst Foreign Secretary.

It was in that role that she was able to work with the US to remove the high tariffs imposed against Scotch malt whisky by the Trump regime, a victory that was celebrated by this vital Scottish industry sector.

Secondly, Liz has a genuine interest in Scotland, partly shaped by her formative years with her family in Paisley. She recognises the need for the UK Government to take an active role in relation to Scotland, demonstrating the strength of the Union through deeds, not words. And she has been very robust in stating that there is no case for a second independence referendum in the foreseeable future.

When I led for the Scottish Conservatives on the finance brief and Liz was Chief Secretary to the Treasury in the UK Government, I found her approachable and easy to work with. Unlike some colleagues, she was prepared to engage with the Scottish Parliament, and I can recall her appearance before Holyrood’s Finance Committee in the last parliamentary session, where she adeptly handled aggressive questioning from SNP MSPs. It was a good indication of the approach that she and her administration should take towards Scotland.

Finally, Liz has a clear vision for how to take the country forward, to help grow the economy post-Covid and tackle issues with the rising cost of living. It is, I believe, a fair criticism of Rishi Sunak that having started in the campaign arguing against tax cuts in the short term, he has substantially shifted his position.

Liz Truss, in contrast, has been consistent in the approach that she has taken, arguing in these difficult times there needs to be some relief for hard-pressed households who are seeing high inflation and rising costs, and wonder how they can afford to pay bills.

It is no surprise that, given the qualities on display, more and more of my Conservative colleagues, both at Westminster and Holyrood, are coming out to support Liz Truss’s candidacy.

As ballot papers start to arrive on the doorsteps of party members across the country, I hope they will agree with me that she is the right choice to take the country forward. She has already demonstrated that she is a woman of principle and conviction, and that is what the country needs in these troubled times.

Despite my track record in choosing Conservative leaders in the past, the polling would suggest that this time I might have got it right. But it is now up to Conservative party members to make the right choice for our future.