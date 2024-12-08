Why it's time to rip up Scotland's local authority boundaries and start again

Scotland and Yorkshire have about the same population, but one has more than double the councils of the other

As Scotland’s local authorities consider dramatic hikes in council tax to make the books balance and keep lifeline services running, it’s past time for some serious, strategic thinking about their future.

With education sliding down international league tables, potholes proliferating, and a lack of social care keeping people stuck in hospital beds, it should be obvious that the current system of local government is not working.

Funding is a major problem, with growing complaints about ‘SNP austerity’. However, with many competing demands on the public purse, it would be wise to look for ways to make savings before throwing yet more money at a broken system.

Occasional bin strikes provide a visual reminder of just how much work councils do to keep the country going (Picture: Andrew Milligan) | PA

Too many councils

Yorkshire, which has 15 councils, has roughly the same population as Scotland, which has 32. There is surely scope to reduce that number and benefit from the resulting economies of scale, even if Scotland has a larger area.

This would not only save money, but increase the power of councils to drive economic growth and deliver better services. It could also end the iniquity of under-funded city councils having to pay for services used by large numbers of commuters and others who travel in from relatively wealthy surrounding areas.

A 2018 study by academics from Sheffield University used commuting data and an algorithm that grouped together places with the strongest ties to come up with potential new council areas. Instead of 32, there were 17.

These included new councils like Edinburgh and the Lothians; Greater Glasgow; Fife and Kinross; and Grampian, but also existing ones like Argyll and Bute; Dumfries and Galloway; and Highland. This sounds like an idea well worth revisiting.

Council tax reform

The way local councils are funded is also long overdue for reform. At present, central government has too much control and council tax is a problematic way of raising money that can force people to sell a much-loved family home if their financial circumstances change. The case for a local income tax, based on ability to pay, is strong and should be considered.