Why it's important to send a little piece of Scotland to every Commonwealth country
The Commonwealth Games may be somewhat troubled, but it’s hard not to feel a little excited by the start of the King’s Baton Relay yesterday, marking 500 days to go until the opening ceremony in Glasgow.
For the first time, all 74 Commonwealth countries will receive their own baton. Glasgow 2026 chief executive Phil Batty said: “... the batons are crafted in Glasgow, symbolising a part of Scotland being sent across the Commonwealth. We eagerly anticipate the batons’ return to Scotland in July 2026.”
Yesterday was also Commonwealth Day and King Charles, noting this year’s 80th anniversary of the Second World War’s end, said in a message: “We remember with particular pride and everlasting gratitude the untold sacrifice and selflessness of so many from around our Family of Nations who gave their lives in that dreadful conflict."
Each baton will carry a message of goodwill across the world at a time when the UK needs all the friends it can get. Let’s make sure to put on a games that gives this country and the whole of the Commonwealth family something to unite around and really celebrate.
