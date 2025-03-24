Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Does anyone welcome a knock on the door of an evening? Anything other than a delivery is an interruption most of us could do without. Last week, I had a cold caller appear at my home.

With a clutch of household cleaning paraphernalia for sale and a convincing story, this man was on a mission. He was fresh out of prison, he told me, and this was his path to making a fresh start. Boy, had he chosen the wrong door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you heard of the Nottingham Knockers? This scam involves men – originally from Nottingham – selling poor quality items at an inflated cost, preying on people’s better nature, whilst also checking out targets to pass onto professional housebreakers.

We parted ways. I without purchasing anything and he with aggressive swearing. An unpleasant encounter, but it made me think. This ruse obviously worked – ordinary people in communities around the country are moved by the story of someone trying to change their life, so much so they would spend their money.

We need to normalise the employment of people who have been to prison (Picture: Dan Kitwood) | Getty Images

Desperate to work

As individuals, we believe in second chances, but do our institutions and industries? Only a few days before, I was at court. I met a young man who was trying hard to get his life back on track. He’d been in care, been a victim of crime, experienced addiction and homelessness.

He was on a community payback order – and doing well – and just got himself on the path into recovery. He was desperate to work and hoped to be a painter and decorator. I would gladly let him work in my house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's hard for anyone looking for work right now, and for employers the easier choice is to go for someone who hasn’t had upheaval in their life, regardless of what it is. The problem with interacting with the justice system is that it tends to leave a visible mark on your CV.

But I’ve seen how employment can be transformative. I’ve seen the difference that earned, ‘square’ money in your pocket, responsibility and purpose can make, not just to the individual, but to those around them. This isn’t a one-way street; give someone the right opportunity at the right time and you’ll get a dedicated colleague in return.

So much wasted talent

Employment can significantly reduce reoffending, cutting crime in our community. The financial security, sense of identity and structure leads to better social integration. I’ve known so many people in my long time working in justice and I’m not exaggerating when I say that all of those who are thriving now, have steady work that makes them feel valued.

There is so much talent going to waste across the country. People keen to contribute – to their community as well as their own households – who’ve made mistakes in their past but want a chance to rebuild their future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rather than making life more difficult for those unable to work, we should be looking at making it easier for those who want employment to get positions. Make recruitment practices more inclusive, normalise employment of people who have convictions and remove institutional barriers that prevent them from providing for themselves and their families.

Seeing beyond a person’s history isn’t enough; we need to treat those looking to change as equals.