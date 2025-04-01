Why Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' could actually be a happy event

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Happy Liberation Day! What do you mean, you’re not happy? Donald “Tariff Man” Trump, creator of this inaugural event, says it’s going to be great.

Admittedly, the main thing that Americans will be liberated from is their money if the US President goes ahead with sweeping taxes on imports today, while people in other countries, like the UK, may find themselves liberated from their jobs.

But at least US carmakers will be protected from European competition, right? Well, not so much, given the EU is likely to respond to their trade being dramatically reduced with retaliatory tariffs that hit US companies. And, of course, about 40 per cent of the parts in supposedly ‘American’ cars are imported.

Donald Trump displays a signed, executive order to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all foreign-made cars. More tariffs are expected (Picture: Win McNamee) | Getty Images

The good news is that Americans love a pick-up truck and if they suddenly realise they’ve just been priced out of their favourite by their own President, he could be in big trouble.