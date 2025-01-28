Why calling a Royal Navy nuclear-powered submarine 'HMS Achilles' is not 'woke nonsense'

France managed to cope with the existence of the Royal Navy dreadnought HMS Agincourt during the First World and would have done so again (Picture: Hulton Archive) | Getty Images

We feel confident that France would not have been outraged if the submarine had been called HMS Agincourt, but HMS Achilles is, quite simply, a better name

The Royal Navy’s decision to abandon plans to call a new nuclear-powered submarine “HMS Agincourt” – apparently over fears it might offend the French – has been dismissed as “woke nonsense” by ex-Defence Secretary Grant Shapps. However, his claim this is “nothing short of sacrilege” can probably be filed under “culture war nonsense”.

We feel confident France would not have taken umbrage at the sixth navy vessel to be named Agincourt, after the 1415 battle in which England’s Henry V defeated a French army. Certainly, relations seemed to survive the existence of so-named vessels in both world wars.

But the new name, Achilles – after the ancient Greek warrior who chose eternal glory through war over a long, peaceful life – is simply a better one, with a famous Royal Navy history.