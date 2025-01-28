Why calling a Royal Navy nuclear-powered submarine 'HMS Achilles' is not 'woke nonsense'
The Royal Navy’s decision to abandon plans to call a new nuclear-powered submarine “HMS Agincourt” – apparently over fears it might offend the French – has been dismissed as “woke nonsense” by ex-Defence Secretary Grant Shapps. However, his claim this is “nothing short of sacrilege” can probably be filed under “culture war nonsense”.
We feel confident France would not have taken umbrage at the sixth navy vessel to be named Agincourt, after the 1415 battle in which England’s Henry V defeated a French army. Certainly, relations seemed to survive the existence of so-named vessels in both world wars.
But the new name, Achilles – after the ancient Greek warrior who chose eternal glory through war over a long, peaceful life – is simply a better one, with a famous Royal Navy history.
If the navy ever announces its next vessel will be HMS Fluffy Bunnies, a pleasure cruiser armed with circus cannons firing clowns into bouncy castles, then it’s time to get worried. In the real world, what matters is that the UK is about to get another Astute Class, hunter-killer submarine, which is probably about as woke as Achilles wasn’t.
