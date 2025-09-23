Why bumper pumpkin and apple crops are good news for Halloween fans

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With just over a month to go, there’s some good news for fans of Halloween. For while some farmers have been complaining about floods, droughts and so on over the last two years, the strange weather has apparently created just the right growing conditions for pumpkins and apples.

Traditionalists may object to pumpkins being turned into scary-faced lanterns when there are perfectly good Scottish turnips available to do the job (and if the actual carving takes a bit more effort and elbow grease, well then the achievement is surely all the greater).

This year has been a good one for growing pumpkins (Picture: Peter Macdiarmid) | Getty Images

However, they can take heart from the bumper crop of apples, which should provide an extra incentive to ditch the recent, somewhat regrettable trend for American-style “trick or treating” in favour of more ‘wholesome’ Halloween fun – dooking for apples.