Why Brigitte Macron is fighting for us all as she takes on idiotic conspiracy theory

We’re standing on the cusp of a dangerous new Age of Disinformation, in which conspiracy theories abound, truth no longer matters, and nothing can be believed. According to a few idiotic ‘influencers’, Brigitte Macron, wife of the French president, is actually a man. And yes, that’s the same Brigitte Macron who has had three children.

Not that long ago, such a claim could have been ignored. However, such is the nature of our times, the Macrons have felt the need to take those propagating this nonsense to court.

France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron (Picture: Ludovic Marin/pool) | AFP via Getty Images

Speaking on the BBC's Fame Under Fire podcast, their lawyer Tom Clare said the latest case, in the US, had been a “distraction” to the French president. “... when your family is under attack, it wears on you,” he said.