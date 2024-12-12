Why A9 dualling project may be archaeology before it's actually finished

Officially, it will take just 28 years to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness, but it might be a good deal longer than that

Seventeen years after the plan to dual the A9 was announced, there’s yet more news of progress, with the announcement that a team of archaeologists has been appointed to survey the road between the Tay and Ballinluig.

It is an important task. Who knows what wonders they will find? Might they discover the Roman marching camp where the mysterious Ninth Legion – as featured in Rosemary Sutcliff’s famous book, The Eagle of the Ninth – was almost overrun by the local Caledonian forces? What a discovery that would be!

The vast majority of the A9 between Perth and Inverness is single carriageway (Picture: John Devlin) | National World

