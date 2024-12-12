Why A9 dualling project may be archaeology before it's actually finished

Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 12th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Officially, it will take just 28 years to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness, but it might be a good deal longer than that

Seventeen years after the plan to dual the A9 was announced, there’s yet more news of progress, with the announcement that a team of archaeologists has been appointed to survey the road between the Tay and Ballinluig.

It is an important task. Who knows what wonders they will find? Might they discover the Roman marching camp where the mysterious Ninth Legion – as featured in Rosemary Sutcliff’s famous book, The Eagle of the Ninth – was almost overrun by the local Caledonian forces? What a discovery that would be!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The vast majority of the A9 between Perth and Inverness is single carriageway (Picture: John Devlin)placeholder image
The vast majority of the A9 between Perth and Inverness is single carriageway (Picture: John Devlin) | National World

Officially, the road between Inverness and Perth is expected to be fully dualled by 2035. However, given just 11 miles of the road have been upgraded so far and there are another 77 left to go, it might not actually be completed until sometime in the 22nd century.

So, even before it is finished, future archaeologists – doubtless used to hovering about in eco-friendly, self-driving jetpacks – may find themselves marvelling at a discovery of the ‘primitive tools’ used by early 21st-century roadbuilders at the beginning of this truly epically delayed project.

Related topics:ScotlandMotorists
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice