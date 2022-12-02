As we get into the season of gifting, some whisky brands are offering a little extra along with the liquid.

Launched on St Andrew’s Day, Johnnie Walker Princes Street released a new whisky, complete with luxury packaging created in collaboration with Harris Tweed Hebrides.

Marking the first ‘Johnnie Walker Princes Street Collective’, the Johnnie Walker x Harris Tweed collaboration features an eye-catching bottle of the Johnnie Walker Limited Edition Princes Street Blend, accompanied by a bespoke Harris Tweed carry bag. Further afield, and as part of its ‘Firsthand‘ campaign, Benormach single malt has teamed up with paper artist Helen Musselwhite, who has created a sculpture themed around the Speyside distillery and its whiskies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to see Helen’s work, on display at the distillery’s visitor centre, and those who purchase Benromach whisky at the distillery shop or website will receive a gift bag detailing Helen’s design, as well as a specially printed Christmas card.

The Johnnie Walker Princes Street attraction opened its doors in September 2021

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re looking for something more substantial this Christmas, BrewDog and Eden Mill have casks up for grabs. BrewDog Distilling Co will be selling 50 casks on Wednesday, offering fans the chance to own a cask of their inaugural single malt and single grain whisky.

The cask auction will run from December 7-11, in partnership with whisky auction house Whisky Hammer. There will be a choice of three different 200L casks from 30 ex-Oloroso sherry cask matured, 15 first fill ex-bourbon cask matured and five exclusive ex-bourbon cask matured, with prices starting at £5,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eden Mill Distillery is also offering single malt enthusiasts the exclusive opportunity to invest in casks as the distillery resumes single malt production, with the opening of the new site on the banks of the Eden Estuary in St Andrews. Enthusiasts are being invited to join The 1655 Club and invest in one of 300 selected casks, which will hold the first spirit to flow from the stills when the new distillery becomes operational in 2023.