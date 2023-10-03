Whisky is coming back to Edinburgh

While the capital doesn’t need more reasons for tourists to visit, there are soon to be two more.

Edinburgh’s distilling heritage is finally being celebrated and putting its mark on the booming Scotch whisky scene, as this week sees the launch of Holyrood Distillery’s inaugural whisky, Arrival. It comes just a week after the opening of the Port of Leith distillery, making this a special time and a new chapter in Edinburgh’s history. As many know, Leith was Scotland’s main trading port and played a huge part in Scotch whisky history. The area was once home to about 100 bonded warehouses and, therefore, was the starting point for many blenders and bottlers.

The now trendy neighbourhood is now home to the lofty Port of Leith distillery, which looks to honour the heritage of its location. More than a decade since the ‘pipe-dream’ idea was first conceived by wine merchant Ian Stirling and finance director Paddy Fletcher over a dram in Milroy's whisky bar, London, the £12m nine-storey distillery is complete and ready to welcome visitors. Reservations are now also available for the top floor mezzanine bar, also opening on October 11, a space with panoramic 360 views over the city, a floor to ceiling back whisky bar and a menu of small plates designed to showcase Scotland’s world class ingredients. Ian Stirling, Co-Founder of Port of Leith Distillery said: "We wedged our distillery tower into Edinburgh’s historic harbour to make our building as accessible as possible to people who, like us, love whisky.”

Those looking to try a dram of whisky made and distilled in Edinburgh can do so this month with the launch of Holyrood Distillery’s Arrival. Officially launching on Friday 6 October, Arrival is one of the first single malt whiskies produced in Edinburgh in a century. It is distilled from the heart of the historic old town, with striking views of Salisbury Crags; in a refurbished ‘engine shed’, once part of the terminus of the Innocent Railway. The whisky is a sweet and spicy dram, that belies its young age. Those looking to get their hands on Arrival will have to be quick with only a limited number of bottles available to purchase. If you miss out, don’t turn your back on blends. The team at Woven (also based in Leith), have been quietly creating beautiful blends, presented in understated bottles.