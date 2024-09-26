What's the Big Fab Comedy Show? It’s big and it’s fab- Karen Koren

The stand-up comic Darren Harriott

​Here I go again, banging on about the comedy that Gilded Balloon is bringing you, but I promise that it’s worth it.

​ Get ready for lots of laughter as the Big Fab Comedy Show hits the road and brings guffaws and giggles to stages across Scotland.

Guaranteeing the biggest laughs from the best names in comedy, this comedy extravaganza is not one to be missed!

It kicked off last night at the gorgeous Gaiety Theatre in Ayr and the audiences loved it.

The September tour will stop off in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness this week before the final show in Edinburgh on Saturday night at the Queen’s Hall.

The lineup is jam-packed with top-notch comedians who are all geared up to have you roaring with laughter all night long.

Headlining the show is the wonderful Darren Harriott. You may recognise him from his hilarious appearances on Live at the Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats and The Last Leg, or perhaps his stint on Dancing on Ice.

Thankfully he has hung up the skates and is hitting the road for some unmissable laughs.

Also on the line up is Helen Bauer, one of the UK’s most exciting stand-up stars, who has appeared on Live at the Apollo, Hypothetical, The Emily Atack Show and more.

Star of BBC’s Scot Squad and co-host of viral podcast Some Laugh, Stuart McPherson will bring his award-winning humour to the tour alongside Canadian rising star Kate Hammer.

Hosting the show is a good friend of Gilded Balloon, Chris Forbes, who you might know as the ‘Other Murray Brother’ in his viral sketches with Dame Judy Murray.

The fun doesn’t stop there though, as in November, a fresh lineup featuring Andrew Maxwell, Rosco McClelland, Kathleen Hughes, Joe McTernan, and Ray Bradshaw will grace stages in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Largs and Edinburgh.

It’s worth also keeping your diary open for spring 2025 dates soon to be announced on the official Big Fab Comedy Show website and via Gilded Balloon’s social media.

You will be guaranteed a great night oot at any of the Big Fab Comedy Shows that promise to bring rib-tickling moments that will leave you with aching cheeks and happy memories.