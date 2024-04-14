Westminster's wannabe 'Comeback Kids' are worthy of everyone's respect – Scotsman comment

Bill Clinton was known as the “Comeback Kid” after bouncing back in the 1992 race to become the Democrats’ nomination for US President. As a nickname, it’s perhaps a sign of how rare political comebacks usually are. Politics is a tough game where, for the most part, no one likes a loser, which will hopefully prove the case come November when American voters decide whether or not Donald Trump returns to power.

However, for the most part, those seeking political office for a second time deserve credit for staying power, if nothing else. Among the former MPs hoping to return to Westminster at the next general election are the SNP’s Stephen Gethins, Labour's Douglas Alexander and Pamela Nash, and Conservative Luke Graham.

They bring the experience of old hands which can make a difference, especially in the rather antiquated Commons. Standing for elected office in a democracy when you know how hard it can be is a noble thing to do and worthy of everyone’s respect.

