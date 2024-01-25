When it comes to caring for the diverse range of cultural interests in Scotland, the preservation and enhancement of the Gaelic language has consistently remained high on the agenda. Gaelic has, thankfully, enjoyed widespread support over many years which has helped the language make a very significant contribution to cultural life.

However, despite this wave of goodwill, alarm bells are ringing and concern about the future is growing by the day. One year after being appointed chair of MG Alba, the Gaelic Media Service, the challenges facing the language itself and indeed how we promote it are all too evident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we all know, there are naysayers who would happily see Gaelic wither on the vine along with other cultural minority interests. Those siren voices tend to sweep aside the importance of Gaelic in everyday life in the Highlands and Islands and, in all probability, would not be able to tell you that the greatest concentration of Gaelic speakers is in Glasgow and Gaelic schools around Scotland are much sought after by parents. Thankfully, the critics of Gaelic are themselves in the minority and it is not them who pose this new threat.

BBC Alba drama series An Clò Mòr followed the trials and tribulations of the MacSween family

Gaelic has been woven into the body politic in Scotland for a long time and political parties and administrations have stepped up to the plate. In the 1980s, Michael Forsyth and Malcolm Rifkind led the Scottish Conservatives as they set up a fund for more Gaelic television programmes. In Brian Wilson, Labour had an outstanding advocate for the language and he was the first designated minister for Gaelic. In the post-devolution era, the Labour-Lib Dem coalition passed a Gaelic Act and the SNP administration has always voiced strong support for the language.

Passing mention in new Media Bill

Sadly, this political commitment is at risk of being seriously undermined in what can best be described as a game of the pass-the-parcel that would have fitted well into the script of political sitcom, Yes Minister. A new Media Bill, currently making its way through the Westminster Parliament, gives greater legislative protection to the Welsh language channel, S4C. And rightly so. But Gaelic broadcasting merits no more than passing mention.

This startling omission has been raised with the government which is taking the view that the interests of Gaelic broadcasting are catered for elsewhere. That elsewhere is hard to find. In a white paper published in 2022, the UK Government stated it recognised the “hugely valuable contribution that MG Alba makes to the lives and well-being of Gaelic speakers across Scotland and the UK”, adding that “certainty of future funding is important for MG Alba being able to deliver for Gaelic speakers”.

Fast forward 18 months and ministers seem to think Gaelic broadcasting does not merit similar legislative status to S4C. Next week, the Media Bill returns to the Commons before making its way to the Lords. Attempts to secure amendments have so far been voted down, with the UK Government believing that responsibility for Gaelic broadcasting lies somewhere between the BBC, Ofcom, and the Scottish Government. Each of these organisations also takes the view that the buck doesn’t stop with them. The result to date is a far from satisfactory situation.

BBC Alba, the Gaelic channel which the Gaelic Media Service runs in partnership with the BBC, has been a success with viewers and a much-valued shot in the arm for the creative industries in Scotland. This success has been achieved even though, on the current funding model, by 2027 the money available to MG Alba will be worth approximately half the original launch budget. If anyone thinks that funding for Gaelic broadcasting is simply a handout, then they need to know the full facts. Funding in Gaelic broadcasting has consistently delivered a positive return on the investment.

Programmes, jobs and a healthy return

BBC Alba has been the catalyst for substantial and sustained growth in the number of independent Gaelic production companies, some of which were formed when the channel was launched and have gone on to be successful suppliers to a range of broadcast networks across the UK.

In 2022-23, MG Alba received £13.6 million of income and spent £12.3m on content, of which £9.8m was spent directly with 24 different production companies on the creation of 407 hours of programmes. Of that, £9.1m was spent with the independent production sector, much of it in tandem with a package of measures intended to foster the development of talent, skills and Gaelic language.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For every pound of public money spent, MG Alba has generated a return of £1.34. It has created more than 340 jobs, nearly 200 of them in the Highlands and the Western Isles. And there is real potential to create so much more return with further investment. In a recent BBC Alba commissioning round, almost 30 companies submitted programme proposals to a total value of £9 million – with many excellent ideas not commissioned because of a severe lack of budget.

Blurred lines of responsibility

Not only is it dispiriting, and potentially ruinous, for talented programme makers, the lack of investment in the channel restricts the growth of the creative sector, thwarts job creation and stops companies putting more money back into the Scottish economy. It makes no creative or economic sense.

Perhaps because of its unique partnership model, BBC Alba has fallen between too many stools. The Scottish Government funds MG Alba through Ofcom and in turn a TV channel is operated with the BBC. While this arrangement has worked well, it has led to a blurring of the lines of responsibility and hesitancy to take responsibility for the future.

The protection of Gaelic broadcasting in legislation is important if we are to honour the will of governments and administrations over the years – but it is also imperative that all partners involved in what has been a ground-breaking project put their shoulders to the wheel to ensure that the voice of Gaelic is heard for generations to come.