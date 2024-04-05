Westminster and Holyrood might do better if they left the big calls to chance – Scotsman comment

The Scottish and UK governments can, possibly, learn from Argyll and Bute Council’s use of a deck of cards to decide their leader
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Published 5th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST
 Comment
Whatever hands the SNP and Conservative governments are dealt, it feels like they will probably be losing ones (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)Whatever hands the SNP and Conservative governments are dealt, it feels like they will probably be losing ones (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Whatever hands the SNP and Conservative governments are dealt, it feels like they will probably be losing ones (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

How do governments make decisions? Are they trashed out in Cabinet meetings after erudite debates, dreamed up by the leader as a wheeze to look good at party conference, endlessly focus-grouped by spin doctors chasing votes but little else, or might there be a better way? Regular readers will know of our staunch support for democracy, but sometimes we find ourselves close to despair over Westminster and Holyrood’s missteps.

The canny councillors of Argyll and Bute may have the solution. After a change in the make-up of the council, the vote for the new leader was tied between the SNP’s Jim Lynch and Liberal Democrat Robin Currie. The impasse was broken with a cut of cards. Currie got the six of hearts, Lynch the ten of spades.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Not very democratic, but perhaps our bungling governments would have a better chance of getting things right if they left the big calls to cards or dice. Then again, with their luck, the country would soon be reeling from a succession of double ones, landing on Mayfair with three hotels, missing the ladders and sliding down all the snakes…

Get our weekly opinion newsletter for expert analysis from The Scotsman’s team of columnists

Related topics:ScotsmanHolyroodLiberal Democrat
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.