We're going beyond the age-old cash for publicity exhange - Lewis McLachlan

As the cost-of-living crisis hits, there is an urgent need for investment in vital mental health and wellbeing services and the communities and people who rely on them.

That is why Venture Trust is innovating and creating a corporate partnerships programme to build mutually beneficial relationships with the private sector that go beyond the age-old transactional “cash for publicity” exchange.

With rising food and fuel costs, a growing skills and attainment gap and now a recession, it’s hard to think of a time that already disadvantaged communities have been more in need. Add to this the ballooning rate of mental ill-health in these communities and it becomes clear – not only are Venture Trust’s services needed more than ever, but we also need to innovate to be able to expand its reach.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic the UK has been facing a mounting mental health crisis with 90 per cent of those we work with having reported they are struggling with mental health issues. This crisis will disproportionately impact communities already facing inequality and barriers to accessing adequate services.

People may be suffering with poor mental health this winter, but help is available.

Fortunately, we know what we are doing is having a positive impact, with 79 per cent of the people we worked with in 2021/22 reporting improved mental wellbeing. Additionally, our ground-breaking Outdoor Therapy service has entered its second year, with an 83.3 per cent reduction in clients reporting severe psychological distress. As NHS waiting times for mental health services grow, this is a vital, alternative frontline service – free at the point of use.

However, like many other third sector organisations, Venture Trust is also facing challenges compounded by the cost of living crisis. Charity Excellence Framework has reported 86 per cent of charities are facing increased costs, and 88 per cent expect increased demand. This contrasts harshly with an industry-wide funding gap exacerbated by public sector contract freezes and widespread financial instability. Over 4000 charities are expected to close by the end of 2022.

It’s time for third sector organisations to innovate and build meaningful partnerships with the public, government and businesses to boost investment in people and communities.

Recognising this, we are launching our first ever CrowdFunder Campaign to support our services over winter and give everyone an opportunity to support communities across Scotland in turn. Further to this, we are continuing to work with some fantastic historic supporters, as well as working on building new relationships to fund our work and lobbying the government to work with the third sector to support those most in need to break the cycle of poverty and inequality. Our Corporate Partnership Programme is an opportunity for businesses to improve their involvement and investment in the communities they operate within on both a local and national level, furthering their positive impacts on social issues. We deliver sustainable change, integrating deeply and investing heavily in every relationship we build.

Our participants will always come first, but we know that mutual benefit and reward for philanthropic support can help sustain us through these tough times. As market experts in using the outdoors and outdoor activities as a vehicle for personal development, management, training, and wellbeing services, we are well placed to extend these skills and insights in the form of development days, training courses and placement opportunities. We plan to work with our partners on guiding their aspirations to use the outdoors in their operations, pursue sound employee and client wellbeing policies, and find positive impact for their staff and governance structure through consultancy and workshops.

We believe firmly that you go further with company, and that the best day to invest in a better society was yesterday, but the close runner up is today.

So, we are calling on anyone that's willing to help us get ahead of the curve of rising poverty and inequality and help protect our communities from the damage it brings to get in touch. You can even request a call back about our corporate partnership programme here.