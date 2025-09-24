Well done to Lidl for taking a stand for humanity amid the rise of the robots

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With AI voices increasingly difficult to tell apart from the people they mimic, one might think a big supermarket chain would enthusiastically embrace the zeitgeist. Instead, in a marvellous victory for humanity, the (admittedly recorded) voice of Lidl’s self-service checkouts in Scotland is to be one Alan Macdonald, 46, from Oban.

He was picked as the winner of a competition that attracted entries from about 5,000 people. “They were looking for a predominantly Scottish accent obviously, but upbeat and friendly is the best way to do it,” Macdonald, who worked for Oban FM, said. “We’ve always been told the Oban accent is along those lines. You can hear a smile through the microphone, that’s something I learned on the radio.”

Alan Macdonald from Oban won a competition to be the first Scottish voice of Lidl's self-checkout machines, with his voice to be heard in branches across the country from October 1 (Picture: Lidl) | PA

He added that while hearing his own voice at the local Lidl would be like an “out of body experience” and “odd times ten”, he was “very proud to do it, very happy to do it”.