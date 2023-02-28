We’ll do all we can to make sure we stick to 'the promise' - Paul Carberry

Earlier this month (5 February) marked the three-year anniversary of the promise, Scotland’s commitment to ensuring every young person grows up feeling safe, loved and respected. As one of Scotland’s largest charities, Action for Children is dedicated to implementing the recommendations set out in the promise and I am proud of the progress we have made with this commitment in both how we run our organisation internally and in the services we deliver to children, families and young people.

The promise originated from the Independent Care Review (ICR), a three-year endeavour which involved listening to care-experienced children, young people and families in an effort to understand what needed to change within the care system. The ICR didn’t pull its punches in its findings which described care in Scotland as “fractured, bureaucratic and unfeeling” and does not “adequately value the voices and experiences of those in it”. The response resulted in all political parties in the Scottish Parliament signing up to keep the promise.

Many organisations across Scotland, including Action for Children, also signed up. I am proud of the progress we have made over the last three years and I know the structures we have implemented will enable us to continue making significant strides forward in this area.

One of the first changes Action for Children implemented following the findings of the ICR was to establish a staff network of Promise Keepers. They work with and support everyone in the organisation to develop and oversee the systems, processes, culture, and practices that ensure we keep the promise and improve the outcomes for children and young people who we support, care for and love.

Paul Carberry, Action for Children Director.

Ensuring the voice of children and young people is at the heart of how we operate underpins every decision we make at Action for Children. We firmly believe the insight and experiences children, young people and families have in their lives make them the experts in the decisions that will impact them. To ensure we meaningfully and appropriately involve them in decision-making about their care we listen to them so they can help us formulate the best support for them.

We also implement this ethos in the running of our organisation by ensuring those with lived experience are listened to, valued and empowered in the decision-making and governance of the organisation.

Prominent throughout the ICR reports was the theme of early intervention and the need to invest in services to help support families to stay together. Our Functional Family Therapy services are the living embodiment of this ambition and have helped ensure where children are safe and feel loved the family remains together with the tools to nurture that love and overcome the challenges they may face along the way. I am immensely proud of the amazing results our staff have achieved in delivering these programmes and it's with that in mind we continue to invest in these services and develop them with the input of young people and families.

Part of our commitment to the promise also involves ensuring that the political parties keep their promise and offer policies and spending priorities that align with the ICR recommendations. The Scottish Government’s promise implementation plan has been a welcome step but it does not go far enough. Together with other third-sector organisations and partners, we will continue to advise, consult and pressure all political parties to do more if they are to truly keep the promise.